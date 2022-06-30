ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kadyn Proctor talks Xavier Nwankpa signing, recruitment to the Hawkeyes (December 2021)

Iowa Hawkeyes Keep Top Talent In State By Landing Proctor

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa football Thursday in a huge in-state recruiting win for the Hawkeyes. Proctor is the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2023 class and had a top-two list of Iowa and Alabama. It's not often that those two schools battle for the same recruits, but Kirk Ferentz and his staff were able to keep Proctor home.
Iowa students surprised by the Big Ten’s newest members

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When many think of a Big Ten city, they don’t think Los Angeles, California. “I think of Champaign, Illinois, Iowa City, Iowa, like rural, corn fields. Not really Los Angeles with A-list celebrities,” said Abby Gamble. Gamble is a University of Iowa graduate...
Field Of Dreams TV Series Benched

(Dyersville, IA) — Iowa-based filming of the “Field of Dreams” television series was supposed to start in the coming months, but the project has suffered a setback. Variety reports the Peacock Network has dumped the show and Universal Television is trying to shop it to other media outlets. The series was to be a prequel to the 1989 movie that was shot, in part, in Dyersville.
African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
Both major parties apply pressure with political purity

Current fight within GOP regarding Trumpism still undecided. Thanks for clicking on this web extra. Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”. We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political...
Juvenile charged after reported weapons offense at IC nightclub

A Coralville juvenile has been charged following a reported weapons offense at an Iowa City nightclub. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to H Bar on South Van Burren Street at 1:45am on June 25th. Arriving officers report seeing three males on top of another male, throwing punches. The three men on top then took off running.
Vehicle stolen in Iowa City recovered after Washington County police chase

A vehicle stolen in Iowa City has been recovered following a police chase in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies were out with a stolen vehicle near the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort just before 12:30 Saturday morning. A police chase ensued on Highway 22 including multiple deputies from various departments and the Iowa State Patrol. The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Iowa City woman facing prison sentence after forging checks

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash another. Police say that 46-year-old Jeanny Gatlin of Southgate Avenue went to the South Clinton Street branch of MidWestOne Bank and allegedly cashed a forged check for $626.00. She then reportedly went to the other Clinton Street branch and had another fake check for $650 that staff recognized as forged. Police were called and were on scene to meet Gatlin.
