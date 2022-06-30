ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenwick Island, DE

Fenwick Approves $2.4M Budget

By Bethany Hooper
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

FENWICK ISLAND – Town officials last week voted to approve a $2 million-plus budget for fiscal year 2023. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted 7-0 to accept the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget with $2.14 million in projected revenues and $2.44 million in projected expenses. “Between...

mdcoastdispatch.com

