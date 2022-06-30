ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina Water Park Named One Of The 11 Best In The U.S.

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing beats the summer heat quite like a trip to your favorite water park, soaking up the sun as you lounge by the pool or seeing how fast you can go as you slip down a water slide. TimeOut compiled a list of 11 of the best water parks...

wvoc.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

South Carolina Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?
RESTAURANTS
click orlando

Tropical Storm Colin develops off of South Carolina coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance that has been moving up the Atlantic coast has developed into Tropical Storm Colin. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Colin is situated about 10 miles west southwest of Myrtle Beach, and is moving northeast at 7 mph. [TRENDING: 31 dogs seized from Marion County...
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
visitmyrtlebeach.com

So What Exactly Is Beach Music?

Mention beach music to a Myrtle Beach local and they may get a warm and fuzzy feeling wash over them. But if you ask them exactly what beach music is, they may get a little tongue-tied. So you help them and inquire if it is like the surfing-themed songs of the Beach Boys, and they’ll immediately tell you no. Ours is Carolina Beach Music, they’ll tell you, but you still won’t get a definition. Why? Well it’s difficult to define something that is so much a part of our lives that we never really questioned it. It just is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Water Parks#Water Slides#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#In The Water#South Caroline#Myrtle Waves#Flowrider
budgettravel.com

Beach, Pool and Sun in Myrtle Beach - $65

No matter what the temperature is like outdoors, you can find a place to swim at Landmark Resort. A huge indoor pool complex—which stays open all year—features a giant pool, lazy river, a kiddie pool, and a massive skylight. What You Get. Stay for two in an interior...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
wach.com

Natty Light is South Carolina's low-calorie beer of choice, study says

A new study by E-Conolight suggests that for South Carolina and a good portion of the Southeast, Natural Light is the low-calorie beer of choice. Now, if you've spent too much time in Charleston, you might wonder why it's not PBR. The study used Google Trends search data over the last year to cobble together the results. E-Conolight also geared the search volume to low-calorie and light beers and spiked seltzers.
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy