This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Nowadays, there are all kinds of cleaning gadgets designed to make simple household chores easier. If you hate vacuuming, you can outsource the work to a robot vacuum, which will keep floors looking tidy in between deeper cleaning sessions. You can even find two-in-one devices that will vacuum and mop in one fell swoop. But if all you really want is a straightforward way to rid your laminate, tile, or hardwood floors of set-in stains, then a plain mop can really do the trick. And as it so happens, this one from O-Cedar has taken the internet by storm.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO