ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Parenting In The Ruins: Should You Stay Together For The Kids?

Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago

My parents divorced when I was in first or second grade. To be completely honest, I have no idea exactly how old I was when it happened, but I do remember the deep acrimony and anger that surrounded the breakdown of their marriage. I remember the yelling and door slamming. I...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

18 Reasons Why Summer Sucks for Parents

The first official day of summer has finally passed. So now that summer is really here, and unlike 2020 (and 2021?) there’s a chance you might actually be able to do something, let’s get excited about summer! Or. Maybe not? It’s great that the weather is warm and all. But is summer actually good for parents? Spoiler alert: Nope! Summer is terrible for parents even if we’re not in (total) lockdown anymore. Here’s why.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

What Am I Doing To My Kid When I Yell?

When kids misbehave, yelling can feel like the natural response. Yelling and shouting at your kids might feel like a release, serve as a form of discipline, or seem like only way to get a kid’s attention, especially when you’re stressed. But the psychological effects of yelling at a child are real, be they a toddler or a middle schooler, and experts consider it downright damaging. If actual communication is your goal, you’ll need to learn how to stop yelling at your kids in favor of more effective methods.
KIDS
Fatherly

10 Helpful Texts to Send Your Partner When They’re Having a Bad Day

If your partner is having a bad day, a simple text can be an excellent way to show that you’ve got his or her back. Even if you’re not sure. exactly what to say, the sentiment of solidarity can mean a great deal whether it’s sent in shorthand, a few sentences, or some carefully curated emojis. Expressing faith and unity toward your partner can help boost their mood, confidence, and outlook just enough to help them make it through even the worst days. We spoke to two experts — both licensed clinical psychologists, and experts on relationship dynamics — who told us just how effective these seemingly modest shows of affection and/or attention can be at reviving a day that’s gone awry. And whether it’s work, personal stuff, or some gray area in between, these texts can provide some heavy-lift help to the burden. Obviously, you know your relationship better than us and our experts. So, while these texts would probably be effectively sent verbatim, try to look at the nuts and bolts of their message so you can ensure you’ll send a greeting, pick-me-up, or commiseration that’s unique and meaningful within the confines of your partnership. In any case, these suggestions are curated and expert-endorsed so that you can use them the next time your partner is having one of those days.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Parenting#Marriages#Double Down
Fatherly

12 Thoughtful Texts to Send a Stressed Out Partner

If you’ve been in a relationship long enough, we’re guessing you have a bunch of go-to tactics to bust out when your partner is feeling stressed or burnt out. Maybe you take the kids on a neighborhood adventure so they can have a few hours of alone time. Maybe you plan a romantic date night. Maybe you massage their neck as they stare at that reality TV show about super yachts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE
Fatherly

The 51 Best Kids’ Songs Almost Any Parent Can Sing

The family armed with an arsenal of catchy, classic kids’ songs need not fear the long road trip or interminable snow day. Singing songs with your kids is a great way keep the family entertained, whether or not it actually sounds good. The best kids’ songs are the ones parents and kids can both sing easily even if no one in the family has the talent to turn it into anything other than a hobby. Songs that aren’t annoying are also a plus (though a rarity when it comes to children’s music).
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How to Get Your Toddler to Stay in Their Bed All Night

Making the transition from a crib to a toddler bed is a major milestone in a child’s life. But seasoned veterans know that the real challenge isn’t persuading your toddler to sleep in their exciting big-kid bed — it’s what to do when your toddler won’t stay in bed. Because with great freedom comes a great desire to wander back into a parent’s room.
KIDS
Fatherly

12 Texts to Send Your Partner After a Big Fight

So, you had a big fight. One thing led to another. Voices were raised and sharp words exchanged. Whatever happened, happened. You can’t go back now. What you can do, however, is cool off, consider the events that took place, and get to work on repairing the rift between you and your partner. Given what took place, you may or may not think an apology is warranted. Fine. But opening up the lines of communication is important. Sometimes, the best thing you can do after a fight is send a text. The right text, that is.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

23 Damn Good Pieces of Marriage Advice All Couples Need to Read

What are the rules for a truly happy marriage? There aren’t any, really. More like guidelines. Because what works for one couple might be laughed off by another. It all depends. One thing remains, however: couples must know what works for them and be intentional about weeding out the bad habits that can sink their relationship. Because the happiest marriages aren’t happy all the time. They require fluidity, communication, evolution, curiosity, and an agreement from both partners to constantly do the work to help it adapt and flourish. That said, there are things that all couples should pay attention to — about arguments, bad habits, staying flexible, and more. This marriage advice — culled from therapists, relationship experts, and more professionals — is a good place to start.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

Ben Affleck Just Learned A Hard Lesson About Kids And Expensive Cars

If you’re having a bad day, you can take some solace in the fact that you’re not Ben Affleck or his 10-year-old son Samuel today. The little Affleck accompanied his dad on an errand that quickly went sideways. Thankfully, no one got hurt — physically — but we’re sure Ben and Samuel have some pride bruises. Here’s what went down.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

The 400 Most Surprising Baby Name Meanings

Choosing a name for your baby boy or girl is an exciting task, if a high pressure one. Names carry meaning, many of them obscured by time, and before your child’s specific personality and life story fill out the baby name you’ve given them, the baby name’s meaning carries most of the weight. Every parent wants to give their child a unique and meaningful name, one that will help them to grow up to be brave, honest, or hardworking. But some of the strongest, unique baby boy and unique baby girl names have comparatively humble meanings, which just goes to show how little the meaning of a name can matter in the end. Javier, for instance, means “owner of a new house,” while Glen means “from the secluded narrow valley.” Jameson means — you guessed it — “son of James.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How To Keep “Does Everyone Hate Me?” Thoughts At Bay

An unanswered text, a short response, a canceled hangout — all these not-so-fun dynamics are par for the course in relationships. Yet for some of us, they can feel more like catastrophes than momentary frustrations or inconveniences. When the vibe seems even slightly off, you might even find yourself spiraling into “why does everyone hate me?” territory.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

What To Do If Your Baby Fell Or Was Dropped On Their Head

Accidents happen, especially when sleep-deprived. Any parent will tell you that the time when their baby fell off the bed or couch, led to feelings of panic and overwhelming guilt. Those emotions are compounded when a baby is dropped on its head. But perfect vigilance isn’t possible, and even the most attentive parents have had to comfort a baby after a drop or fall.
KIDS
Fatherly

Fatherly

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy