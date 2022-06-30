ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie Children’s Museum receives $250K to expand Discovery Park

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muncie Children’s Museum has received a $250,000 donation from the American Electric Power Foundation. The gift will support the expansion of the museum’s newest exhibit, Discovery Park. The expansion is expected to include an expanded nature area, refurbished ant wall, and new water...

wrtv.com

Indiana's power grid at high risk for energy emergencies

GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Services Named Number One Healthiest Employer

CNO Financial of Carmel, Witham Health Services of Lebanon, Max Service Group of Indianapolis and MJ Insurance of Carmel were named the 2021 Healthiest Employers® of Indiana at an event hosted by First Person Advisors, NFP and Springbuk, and sponsored by Paylocity and SIHO Insurance Services. The four companies...
LEBANON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Miss Clinton County And 4-H Queen Pageant Held Saturday Evening

Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy accounting firm bought by Sikich in Chicago

Chicago-based Sikich, which provides technology and professional services, has acquired Petrow Kane Leemhuis PC, a public accounting firm in Indianapolis. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Sikich says the move expands its presence in the central Indiana area. Sikich says about 12 of Petrow Kane Leemhuis’ employees...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

More than just a car dealership

Howard Hubler and his family are well-known on the Southside for the Hubler car dealerships. But if you listen to Howard’s story, you’ll see how he and his family have done so much more than just sell cars. Their community focus has led them to help shape and grow the Southside of Indianapolis over the last several decades.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
