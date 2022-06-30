ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

Ocean Pines Plans Fireworks, 5K, Special Farmers Market

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

BERLIN – There will be no shortage of activities over the Fourth of July weekend for the Ocean Pines community. The following is a rundown of events. Fourth Fireworks: The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Wins Several Categories at MSFA

Volunteers from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD)attended the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) Parade in Ocean City and won ten awards for their participation. “EVFD well represented the Town of Easton during the convention activities. Judging by the crowd’s reactions, they appreciated it also. Congratulations to...
EASTON, MD
baysideoc.com

Marina gas, drainage ditch misuse highlighted by GM

Marina gas pump issues, drainage ditch misuse and updates on projects including lighting on the North Gate bridge, fencing around the Yacht Club and new pickleball courts were highlighted in General Manager John Viola’s report to the Ocean Pines Board last Wednesday. After opening with maintenance on the Swim...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Oceanfront Building: Just Listed 2-Bedroom Condo in One Virginia. Direct Ocean Views. Turkey. Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Rarely-offered Coastal Sanctuary in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia. Direct ocean views from the main living areas and the balcony. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine turnkey 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
POLITICS
Cape Gazette

Fishing impact of wind farm cables still unknown

Since my article last Friday, I have been contacted by folks from US Wind and Ørsted with information on how the cables will come ashore at Three R’s Road and travel under Indian River Bay to Millsboro, how deep they will be buried and how little they will affect the fish. Unfortunately, all studies to date are in deep water. To the best of their knowledge, no studies have been done on what effects the electromagnetic fields will have on fish in shallow water.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial marina proposed for Rehoboth Bay’s Arnell Creek

The developer of Osprey Point, a 217-lot subdivision along Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has submitted an application to the state to build a 25-slip commercial marina that would be open to the public and future residents of the development. According to a June 22 public notice issued by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WBOC

Some Change July 4th Weekend Plans Due to Inflation, High Gas Prices

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Place
Berlin, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

The care and feeding of your houseguests at the beach

When I first moved here, a longtime resident warned me that I’d suddenly hear from all sorts of “friends” now that I had a home at the beach. She was right. But given what I do around here, I admit I do like to show off our Cape Region restaurants. Well, ‘tiz that season, so I’ve come up with a short list of pick hits that do a good job representing our beach towns. Note the words “short list” – I’m only allowed a certain amount of real estate on this page, so not every one of our 400+ eateries can be listed.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~28923 POPLAR GROVE DR~MILTON

28923 Poplar Grove Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ Last lot left in the quiet , fully developed community of Poplar Grove, which only has 23 lots. Large lot offers a lot of privacy, if that is your desire. Build your dream house with no builder tie-in. Septic permit in place for a pressure dose system. Lot has been partially cleared for building. Poplar Grove has minimal restrictions (RV's and boats permitted), low HOA, and 10 minutes to Lewes. What are you waiting for?
MILTON, DE

