TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — According to city leaders, Tybee Island is planning to update its storm drainage system and roads with new government funding. “We are planning to alleviate the flooding that typically occurs with the heavy rains and the high tides," said Alan Robertson, the project manager. "What needs to be done is larger pipes, more outfalls, and probably a pump.”

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO