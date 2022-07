John Badman|The Telegraph Elliot Jones, 6, of Alton puts some moves on his fishing rod Friday as he fishes from the shade of two trees on the lake at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Elliott and his grandfather were getting July off to a good start and enjoying some peace and quiet. Lots of people were playing, walking and jogging at Glazebrook Friday morning before the humidity had a chance to rise too far. Chances of spot showers are in the forecast for the entire holiday weekend but there will be plenty of dry time. (John Badman)

GODFREY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO