Nearly 4,700 NJ Students’ Federal Student Loans Canceled

By Michael Symons
 3 days ago
TRENTON – The cancellation of federal student loan obligations for students who attended Corinthian Colleges helps nearly 4,700 students from New Jersey, the state said Thursday. Corinthian operated from 1995 through 2015, then closed suddenly amid scrutiny of its deceptive marketing and false statements to students and the...

Morristown Minute

Complete Student Loan Forgiveness for Nearly 5,000 NJ Borrowers Defrauded by Corinthian Colleges

4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools from its founding in 1995 to its closure in 2015 will receive $48.8 M in full loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discharge all remaining federal student loan obligations for students who were defrauded by Corinthian Colleges will allow 4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools to receive a total of $48.8 million in full student loan cancellations.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
trentondaily.com

NJ State Budget Includes Tuition Aid for TESU Students

Phil Murphy and the New Jersey State Legislature provides aid for nontraditional student learners with tuition assistance geared specifically for Thomas Edison State University (TESU) as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 New Jersey state budget. With passage of the state budget, a higher education tuition assistance appropriation that was...
Joe Biden
New Jersey 101.5

State lays out plan for how NJ can spend its marijuana millions

TRENTON – State regulators gave conditional approval to 81 more recreational marijuana businesses Thursday and approved a report being sent to the Legislature outlining suggestions for spending the state’s tax revenues from legal weed sales. The report outlines recommendations for how to allocate revenues from the social equity...
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy Signs Laws Making NJ a ‘Safe haven’ for Abortion

JERSEY CITY – Gov. Phil Murphy enacted two laws Friday shielding people who receive and provide reproductive health care services from lawsuits and other interventions from states where abortion is illegal. The protections against extradition and information sharing protect patients from other states who may travel to New Jersey...
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown Minute

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

