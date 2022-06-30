ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Housing and Property Tax Payment Relief in California

By Breanna Polk, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BePMQ_0gRBQaQN00

Kern County homeowners can now receive help on mortgage payments and past due property tax payments.

As a result of the pandemic, many homeowners throughout the state and here in Kern county have struggled financially which can also affect making mortgage payments on time.

“My goal is to make sure that as many people as possible in Kern County know about this program and can take advantage of this really historic property tax relief program,” said Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman.

Kaufman says that prior to applying to the program, California homeowners must meet a certain set of eligibility requirements in order to receive assistance.

The property tax assistance that began on June 13th 2022 provides up to $20,000 to cover past-due property taxes.

Rebecca Franklin, President of the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation
says 150% of the area median income or “AMI” requirement here in Kern county for a household size of 4 is roughly $116,000 annually and roughly $105,000 for a household size of 3.

“We used to have it at 100% of your area median income and now we have raised it to 150% of your area median income. That gave it a boost and allowed a lot more families to come into the program who have missed payments,” said Rebecca Franklin.

There is no cost to apply and the funds you receive you do not have to be paid back. Franklin adds that a part of the expansion also includes a new date requirement that your property has to have delinquent taxes on.

“Prior, it was December when we launched December of last year and we’ve reset that so in order to be eligible for and to catch up on those payments you need to have been two months behind and currently delinquent. At least two payments by June of this year, so May and June would be the minimum amount of payments you’d be behind in order to qualify,” said Franklin.

Comments / 10

Lois Webster
2d ago

why do they need help? so they can buy some more luxury cars. all of those home owners claim to have great high paying jobs. let them pay their own rent or move out and stop living above their means. let's help the homeless and the struggling families in apartments.

Reply
2
Related
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element

As of June 30, the City of Los Angeles now has an updated housing element for 2022 as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. An official from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) informed Planning Director Vince Bertoni via a letter of the decision. The letter confirmed that the “Plan to House L.A.” meets the standards of the State Housing Element Law. It will now be up to local planners to implement zone changes that will make it possible for the city to construct 255,000 new units of housing in the near future to help alleviate the need for affordable housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Veronica Charnell Media

Californians Will be Receiving Tax Rebate Checks up to $1,050

Photo courtesy of The Republic MonitorThe Republic Monitor. Millions Of California Residents will be receiving a Tax Rebate Check in their bank accounts soon. Californians will be receiving direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the high price of gas and other goods. The direct payments to Californians will go out after Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022/2023 state budget, the governor's office announced on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The California Law That Could Change Quick-Service Restaurants Forever

While there are many forces behind the growing labor movement seen at companies like Trader Joe's, Starbucks (via CNBC), and Chipotle (via Nation's Restaurant News), higher wages and consistent work schedules are among the most common demands by workers. In April, Trader Joe's lost a $44,000 employee lawsuit for violating a Seattle law that requires retailers to post schedules for hourly workers at least 14 days ahead of time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Payment#Tax Relief#Ami
CBS LA

California's eviction moratorium expires at midnight on July 1

A mother of two, Jackie Becerra and her husband struggle to pay the rent for their Mission Hills home."It's the rent. It's the gas. It's the food. It's the everything," she said. "Actually this month we were saying we need health coverage, we need to pay rent and figure something for [our child] because he's on the spectrum. It's a little bit difficult."For some families it's going to get even tougher as on midnight Thursday California's eviction moratorium expires, allowing landlords in some cities to begin the eviction process."As of tomorrow, even if the tenant is waiting to get rental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Millions of California taxpayers will receive $350 thanks to inflation relief package

Millions of California taxpayers will receive direct payments of $350 from the state later this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced recently. Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) said the details of the payments were worked out as part of an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KTLA

California’s eviction moratorium ends

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the eviction moratorium in Los Angeles will remain in place at least through July 22, 2023. An extension to California’s eviction protections ended Thursday night, despite concerns from tenant advocates that thousands across the state are at risk of losing their housing. The protections were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

When will California’s ‘inflation relief’ payments go out?

California is sending out a new round of direct payments to an estimated 23 million state residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced this week. The direct payments, as large as $1,050, are part of an “inflation relief package” in California’s budget agreement. The budget was finalized and signed by the governor Monday, but don’t expect money to hit your bank account just yet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

With a hasty legislative vote and the stroke of a pen, the state changes the laws and rules, guts the city’s lawsuit and sets a new date for CCC’s closure

Some insiders bitterly characterize the latest developments in the battle to save the California Correctional Center as the worst and most disgusting sort of state-sponsored corruption imanagible. According to those insiders, when the state faced the real possibility of losing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit regarding CCC because it failed...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KTLA

California begins to look at if drivers are being price gouged at the pump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California lawmakers held an investigative hearing Thursday in response to skyrocketing gas prices. This comes as the state’s gas tax will rise another 3 cents starting Friday. The Assembly’s select committee on gas supply and prices held its first hearing Thursday to determine if California consumers are being price gouged at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures in November

California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy