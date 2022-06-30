Tennessee Man Arrested on Felony Weapon Charges on I-90 in Ripley
A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into a menacing complaint Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in the Town of Ripley. State Police Troop T received a report shortly after 1:45 PM that the driver of a Ford Fusion pointed...
A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, Tennessee man is in jail on a litany of charges after he shot at police during a standoff on Thursday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a warrant at a home on Sarvis Branch Road near Estill Springs when Phillip Elliott barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to use tear gas on Elliott, but were met with gunfire. Deputies tried a second time to deploy tear gas, and were again met with gunfire.
A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
An investigation into a domestic dispute Thursday morning at a residence in the Frewsburg area led to an arrest. State Police in Jamestown responded to the scene at about 9:45 AM and found that 29-year-old Jessica Walczak allegedly tried to strike the victim with a vacuum cleaner, then jumped on top of him while he was on the couch and struck him repeatedly. Troopers say that the incident occurred in violation of a refrain-from order. Walczak was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment and then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mayville man after responding to a report of a person with a weapon early Saturday in the Town of North Harmony. Deputies were called to the area of Sherman-Stedman Road and Havercamp Road at about 1:15 AM and found 27-year-old Alexander Latta, and a search of the area by K-9 Link led to the discovery of a loaded pistol. Latta was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the jail on $35,000 bail.
An investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Cherry Creek late Wednesday night led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to the scene at about 11:00 PM and determined that 31-year-old Jeremy Jock of Cherry Creek allegedly hit and pushed another person during an altercation, causing injury. He is also accused of damaging property. Deputies took Jock into custody and charged him with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
One of several people arrested in a sizable drug case earlier this year in March is speaking out while being held in the jail at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in Murfreesboro. The case revolves around the confiscation of about $25,000 worth of cocaine, which was taken in after a search warrant was executed by the Sheriff's Narcotics Division. Evidently, around 1.2-pounds of cocaine was found at a residence on Rocky Lane, off of Old Lascassas Road.
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for 24-year old Ajaizion Johnson of Hopkinsville, one of the suspects charged in connection with the June 16 armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea...
A late-night fight led to the arrest of a Forestville man on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location in Forestville just before midnight and took 42-year-old Douglas Baldwin into custody. An investigation found that Baldwin allegedly assaulted a victim during the incident. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault.
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she assaulted her boyfriend during a fight on Hill Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 36-year-old Deanna Dukes hit her boyfriend in the head with some kind of object during a fight over cheating. The man reportedly suffered a large cut to his head....
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | The FBI has issued a warning to parents about an increase in cases of predators targeting young children, specifically boys, in East Tennessee. The warning comes from the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office. The agency says that it is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as young girls to coerce young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos, and then extorting money or additional imagery from them.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County on Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Officers reported an incident involving a single vessel. A juvenile was injured and later...
Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hours-long standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia.
