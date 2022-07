Jannik Sinner outdueled Carlos Alcaraz in a matchup of up-and-comers to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, although he needed six match points to put his opponent away. The 20-year-old Sinner failed to convert two match points in the third-set tiebreaker but recovered to win 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 on Centre Court against the 19-year-old Alcaraz. In terms of combined age, it was the youngest men’s singles matchup in the round of 16 or later at Wimbledon since 17-year-old Boris Becker beat Henri Leconte in the quarterfinals in 1985.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO