Route 40 shut down in Joppa due to downed wires

UPDATE 2: The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that power lines were strewn across the dump truck following the crash. All lanes have been reopened.

UPDATE: The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reports that a dump truck struck a utility pole, which brought down the wires.

Original story below…

———

JOPPA, MD—Route 40 has been shut down in the Joppa area, according to officials.

At just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Maryland State Highway Administration reported that Pulaski Highway was shut down between Jones Road and Joppa Farm Road due to downed wires.

There haw been no ETA on when the road will be reopened.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

Photo via WMVFC

