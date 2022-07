The Midwestern US city of Akron, Ohio, prepared on Sunday for residents’ response to the release of police body camera footage of the shooting of a young black man. Police tried to stop 25-year-old Jayland Walker last week for a traffic and equipment violation. He followed her in his car for a while and then Walker left his car and fled. According to reports, he was shot at least 60 times by the police.

AKRON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO