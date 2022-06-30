ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

By Rachel Leah Blumenthal
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub...

boston.eater.com

whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
cntraveler.com

Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Boston 2022

There are two things that matter most in Boston: summer and freedom. Naturally, Independence Day celebrations are a tentpole of any Bostonian summer plans—but this year’s arrive with more gusto and gravitas than any in recent memory. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns for 2022 to the iconic Hatch Shell pavilion on the Charles River Esplanade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On Monday, July 4, 2022, the city will once again swell with residents taking to their roof decks, suburbanites riding the Commuter Rail into town to gathering on the banks of the Charles, and travelers coming from around the world to witness what it means to be American, at a time when being American feels more fraught than ever before.
BOSTON, MA
idesignarch.com

Elegant New England Home with French Colonial Influence

This sophisticated residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts is a family friendly home with quiet elegance. The exterior of the house is inspired by French Colonial architecture, and is clad in New England fieldstone and Vermont slate. Catalano Architects, and Liz Caan & Co. collaborated on the project to create the perfect...
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston Globe

Tiffani Faison’s Orfano closes in the Fenway

The Italian American restaurant was modern and timeless. Orfano, the Italian American restaurant in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood from chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison, has closed its doors for good, a source close to the restaurant confirmed to Boston.com. The restaurant’s last day of operation was Thursday. The “whimsical”...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
bostonusa.com

Best Beaches in and Around Boston

It’s summertime in the Greater Boston area. One of the great things about Boston is its perfect combination of city and water – creating the best New England summer location. Check out some of the best beaches in and around Boston, open to locals and visitors. Revere Beach,...
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Waterfront developments may be key to protecting Boston’s coast

Could Boston’s waterfront real estate projects be key to protecting the city’s coast?. Developments along the Mystic River, Fort Point Channel and Dorchester Bay have scored city and state approval by using designs that help them cope with rising sea levels and storm surges that are expected to become a more severe threat, the Boston Globe reported. Critics say they aren’t convinced the projects will be enough to protect the city.
BOSTON, MA
providencedailydose.com

Fireworks Sunday — India Point Park

The city’s annual Independence Day Celebration at India Point Park will return this Sunday, July 3, for the first time since 2019. Fireworks: 9pm to 9:45pm. (Rain date: July 4.) The main stage kicks off at 7pm with a live performance show curated by vocalist and steel drummer, Becky...
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
classiccenter.art

Classic Pizza Heart's Four Taunton

Classic Pizza Heart's Four Taunton. Classic pizza at 296 winthrop st, taunton, ma 02780: Looks like you love local pizzerias. I recommend paying close attention to the traffic in the parking lot. Browse the menu, view popular items, and track your order. One of the best places to eat in taunton, classic pizza at harts 4 corners is great for.
TAUNTON, MA
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
SOMERVILLE, MA

