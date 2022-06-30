Man accused of brutal Phelps County murder has trial delayed six months

Two men charged with murdering a Pulaski County man two years ago are sentenced. Retired Army Staff Sergeant Greg Rivera was fatally shout outside his home in October 2020. The shooter, Steven Allison, of St. Robert, previously pleaded down to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.
A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
A 19-year-old woman from Barnhart is facing numerous charges following an arrest by the Highway Patrol around midnight this morning. Officials report that Clarissa Escoffier was taken into custody for failing to maintain insurance, not wearing her seatbelt and having a misdemeanor warrant in Camden County for failing to appear for a Marijuana charge.
UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Closing arguments have come to an end. Since this is a bench trial, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will make a ruling based on the evidence and will hand down the sentence. During the final day of trial, prosecution made the case that Savannah Leckie was still alive at the time of being […]
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for charges related to two burglaries at the Russellville school bus facility. Christopher Pigford, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges Monday, including accessory to second-degree tampering, accessory to first-degree trespassing and accessory to second-degree property damage. Felony stealing, burglary and property damage charges were dropped.
The department posted on Facebook that Pulaski County deputies were sent to the 30000 block of Route AB on Thursday afternoon for a report of a disturbance and a person being held hostage.
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man who used stolen identities to perpetrate a series of crimes, including hiding evidence for a jail inmate, to three years and eight months in prison. Bryson Whiteside, 24, was also ordered to pay restitution of $8,735. Whiteside...
A West Plains man faces two felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident involving a knife June 22. Dallas P. Milko, 19, of 1940 Anne Drive in West Plains, is charged with third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon (both class E felonies).
(Bonne Terre, MO) Two people from Bonne Terre, 28 year old Jessie L. DeMay and 35 year old Garry W. Triplett Jr. are in custody at the St. Francois County Jail after being charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Reports indicate a 3 year old boy is said to have began having seizures at the couple's home June 20th. The toddler was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis where it was discovered he had drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in his system. The boy's 10 year old brother is alleged to have also tested positive for methamphetamine. Both DeMay and Triplett are scheduled for their initial appearance in St. Francois County Circuit Court on the charges Tuesday.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Jefferson City and a 16-year-old from Kansas City in connection with a stolen car found Wednesday just west of Jefferson City.
A lake-area man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Farr, 53, of Laurie, was riding his bike on Highway 42 about five miles west of Iberia on Friday night when the accident occurred. The patrol says Farr’s motorcycle overturned, ejecting him, causing his bike to hit an oncoming pickup truck.
A three-vehicle crash shuts down a busy Jefferson City intersection on Friday afternoon. The JCPD reports the accident happened around 12:30 at Missouri Boulevard and Highway 50. According to police, Henry Emmerich, 61, of Jefferson City, who was driving east on Missouri Boulevard, entered the intersection on a green light when he was struck by an oncoming SUV driving west on Highway 50. Emmerich’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side from the impact, striking a pickup truck that was traveling beside him on the boulevard. The two vehicles connected and continued to travel through the intersection before coming to a stop.
After an extensive poaching investigation that spanned three years and four counties, nine people were charged with 140 total charges related to wildlife violations that occurred from 2015 to 2019. Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks identified 25 deer that had been taken illegally, along with eight turkeys, one antelope, and other unspecified wildlife, according to a KDWP press release issued this week.
A Jefferson City man is arrested on various charges following a SWAT Team raid on his home. It was yesterday morning when a search warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of Linn Street. Yashim Smith, Sr. was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Missouri Attorney General’s office has released their report on traffic stops in Missouri in 2021, showing overall statewide Black drivers are stopped more than any other race. In our area, data shows a disproportionate amount of White drivers being stopped by police in the city of Branson. Stone...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven
UPDATE 4:35 P.M.: The court adjourned for the day to give the defense an opportunity to review records that are planned to be submitted tomorrow. The trial is scheduled to resume at approximately 9 a.m. tomorrow, June 29. OzarksFirst will continue to bring you coverage of the trial when it resumes Wednesday. UPDATE 2:45 P.M.: […]
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
