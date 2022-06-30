Linda Ayupuka, 'Daguna'

The long-awaited reissue of Pink Floyd's Animals will finally be released on Sept. 16. Animals 2018 Remix will be released in CD, LP, Blu-ray and SACD formats, all of which come with a 28-page booklet. The sets will also be available individually on Sept. 16. A deluxe, limited-edition set will come out on Oct. 7 that includes the CD, LP, audio Blu-ray, audio DVD and a 32-page book featuring behind-the-scenes photos. The Blu-ray and DVD audio include the original 1977 stereo mix, the 2018 remix in stereo and, for the first time, 5.1 surround sound. The 2018 mixes were done by James Guthrie, who has worked with Pink Floyd since 1978.
