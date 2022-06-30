Linda Ayupuka, 'Daguna'

Elida Lozano remembers her uncle, Gerald Thomas, who died of COVID-19 in December 2021. Thomas loved listening to music and encouraged Lozano to go to college. More than a million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. so far. NPR continues to remember them through the music they loved in our series called Songs of Remembrance. And today, we remember Gerald Thomas, known as Jerry, with a little Elvis Presley. He died on December 8 of last year at the age of 80. Gerald Thomas' niece, Elida Lozano, says everyone always looked forward to spending time with Uncle Jerry.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO