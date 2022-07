The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who is wanted for animal cruelty. According to deputies the man abandoned a small, grey and white Maltese dog at a gas station in West Palm Beach on June 14 at around 6:35 a.m. The dog was found locked inside a dog crate. PBSO provided a video on their Facebook page stating the man responsible is seen on surveillance footage.

