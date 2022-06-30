ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Photos released of woman reported missing at Lake Mead

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The report of a missing woman at Lake Mead has taken an unusual turn. The National Park Service released photos Friday morning of the woman who was reported to be missing after falling off of a jet ski on Thursday morning.

According to a National Park Service news release, special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are now looking to identify the woman and seeking information from the public about her. She is described as a Boulder City woman and only known as “Lily.”

She was reported missing Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after The Lake Mead National Recreation Area Interagency Communication Center received an emergency call that two people fell off a jet ski near Lake Mead’s Boulder Islands, near Hemenway Harbor. Park rangers said the man on the jet ski was rescued but the woman hadn’t been seen since she went into the water. Neither were wearing life jackets.

This woman is reported missing at Lake Mead. (Credit: National Park Service)

The woman is described as being 22 years old, with long brown hair dyed red, around 5’2″, and between 110 to 120 pounds. She was wearing black yoga pants and a white shirt. There is a tattoo on her left forearm of a “Captain’s Wheel.”

The news release states: “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

On Thursday night, the National Park Service reported the search for the woman had become a recovery effort.

Anyone with information on the missing woman is urged to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

