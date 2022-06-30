How To Protect Your Dog From Fleas and Ticks – Vet Voice Powered by Vetster

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.

