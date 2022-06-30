ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC forms first-of-its-kind gun unit at Office of Chief Medical Examiner

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get a first-of-its kind gun crimes unit at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), Mayor Eric Adams announced with other city officials Thursday. The nation’s first gun unit at a public DNA crime laboratory will focus exclusively on...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
