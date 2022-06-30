ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

CarmelFest Has Talent show returns July 3

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving been selected as one of 40 Songbook Academy national finalists for the July 16 to 23 summer intensive program at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Lauren Sciaudone figures any singing experience in front of an audience will be a benefit. “I’m excited for Songbook, but...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

