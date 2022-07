This time of year, the calls and emails pour in daily: “I just built a pool — can you come fill it?”. “I had at least seven just over the weekend,” said Amy Underwood, manager at Mel Underwood Water Trucks in Sylmar, which supplies water for special effects and fire safety to movie sets — not to thirsty homeowners. “We get calls from Inglewood, Crenshaw, El Monte, San Diego, Vernon, Bakersfield.”

