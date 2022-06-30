ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Public Forum On Homelessness In Walnut Creek, July 26

By NEWS24-680
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate(s) – 07/26/2022. The Walnut Creek Homeless Task Force, established in 2013, is hosting a free public Community Forum on Homelessness in Walnut Creek on Tuesday, July 26, 6–8pm. A hybrid event, the forum will be held in the Walnut Creek City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1666 North Main Street, 1st...

