Public Forum On Homelessness In Walnut Creek, July 26

First, thank you to Carroll Fife and Rebecca Kaplan of the Oakland City Council for listening to houseless people’s solutions to homelessness. We are houseless, indigenous, disabled, criminalized, Black, Brown and Indigenous mamaz and families, youth and elders from all four corners of Mama Earth. As our Indigenous ancestors have taught us, Mama Earth is not, nor has it ever been, for sale. As First Nations Land Back-Black Land Theft decolonizers and revolutionaries teach and walk right now, this is occupied Turtle Island, and all of the settler colonial laws that guide the notion of “private property” ownership, profiting off of Mama Earth, eviction, homelessness, displacement, sweeps and gentrification are rooted in the genocide of colonization.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO