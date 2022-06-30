ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

Social media post helps locate exotic bird found miles away from home

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T65rQ_0gRBHq3I00

A lost, exotic bird was found miles away from its home with the help of social media.

The Lilac-crowned Amazon parrot, "Coby," escaped from Chester Saturday and was found Tuesday in Montgomery.

A friend of the family posted about it on Facebook and the person who found it recognized the bird from the post.

“If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have him right now," said Dylan Severino, the bird's owner.

Severino says the bird escaped once before but came back right away.

This time, he's grateful for the community’s help getting his pet home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btmLn_0gRBHq3I00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, NY
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Left To Die With A Taped Mouth And Legs Can’t Stop Wiggling His Tail After Being Rescued By Plumbers

It was supposed to be just an ordinary commute to work for plumber Carlos Carillo and his colleague when they saw something unexpected in a ditch off the country road. “We didn’t know he was a dog at first,” Carrillo, an employee of Shoreline Plumbing in Texas, told The Dodo. “We reversed and saw him.” The doggie’s mouth was taped shut and he’d been tied up with tubing. He was clearly left there to die…
TEXAS STATE
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
heavenofanimals.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Baby Barn Owl Photographed Mid Run Is Definitely Cute

This is the adorable time a baby owl was captured on camera while running across the grass. Taken by Dutch wildlife photographer Hannie Heere, the 63-year-old was out photographing barn owls when she saw the little guy. It ends up that barn owlets do not begin flapping their wings until...
ANIMALS
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy