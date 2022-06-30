Social media post helps locate exotic bird found miles away from home

A lost, exotic bird was found miles away from its home with the help of social media.

The Lilac-crowned Amazon parrot, "Coby," escaped from Chester Saturday and was found Tuesday in Montgomery.

A friend of the family posted about it on Facebook and the person who found it recognized the bird from the post.

“If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have him right now," said Dylan Severino, the bird's owner.

Severino says the bird escaped once before but came back right away.

This time, he's grateful for the community’s help getting his pet home.