Longtime CarmelFest parade director to coordinate final event
By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
3 days ago
This year’s CarmelFest will be bittersweet for Barbara Ellis. For 19 years, she has been associated with the event, from serving as director, parade chair and parade advisor. But the 2022 festival will be her last as she plans to move to Florida. “The leadership team for the...
The Zionsville Town Council is having a difficult time completing its duties because of discrepancies in the town’s finances, according to council members. Council President Jason Plunkett said the discrepancies are caused by OpenGov software, a financial reporting system. The town began using the software in 2021 after voting to transition to OpenGov in 2020.
City leaders in Westfield have tabled an ordinance that would establish a historic preservation commission. Westfield City Council members agreed to take no action on the matter during its June 27 meeting. The proposal was brought to the council in March by Indiana Landmarks Association Vice President Mark Dollase, who described it as an avenue to protect historic buildings or districts in the future.
Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
Un5gettable started as five friends from Kokomo having fun performing. “We started 20 years ago in our late teens and early 20s,” Carmel resident Joe Cameron said. “We were friends first. We decided to do a couple performances as a gag. We went our separate ways to live life.”
Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Close your eyes and picture the canopy of trees as you drive on River Road or the sweeping sugar maple growing in your neighbor’s yard. Trees provide peaceful beauty to our Carmel landscape, along with many other benefits. Tree leaves absorb carbon dioxide and water and use the sun’s...
Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel is moving to Noblesville. Along with the move from the 146th Street location, the veterinarian practice will change its name to Noah’s Animal Hospital North. “We have so many fantastic Hamilton County clients and their pets, we have simply outgrown the space on 146th...
It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
The Carmel Clay School board of trustees voted June 27 to approve an 85,000-square-foot activity center at Carmel High School to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the space as well. Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities...
Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.
The position came open when Jeff Bond accepted the principal position at Mitchell High School. Steve Ohlhaut. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) – South Dearborn High School has a new principal. The school corporation announced Friday the hiring of Steve Ohlhaut. Ohlhaut replaces Jeff Bond, who is moving closer to...
Music performed by Hairbangers Ball is always a tribute to the 1980s hair metal bands era. However, the selection of songs typically varies with the audience. The band regularly performs songs by Motley Crue, Guns & Roses, Poison, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi. “Occasionally, we get into music from bands...
Cailyn Henderson will soon begin her dream of making it onto the professional golf tour, but on Friday, she won the state’s biggest amateur tournament. The Westfield graduate triumphed at the Indiana Women’s Golf Association’s Women’s State Amateur Championship, which finished up Friday at Delaware Country Club in Muncie. Henderson won the three-day, 54-hole event by four strokes with a score of 217, totaling four over par for the tournament.
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle City is getting a piece […]
Indiana’s signature sandwich returns to the spotlight in Hamilton County June 28-July 26 with Tenderloin Tuesdays™, featuring the Midwest’s best breaded pork tenderloin creations at 30 county-wide restaurants. Each year, restauranteurs representing Hamilton County’s independent cafés to its fine-dining establishments utilize their unique recipes to celebrate Indiana’s...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic. Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT said the largest structure of the North Split project opened early Friday morning, with vehicles utilizing access as early […]
