Rehoboth Beach, DE

DART Announces Independence Day Holiday Weekend Bus Schedule

WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will...

www.wboc.com

WDEL 1150AM

Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, I-476 Restricted for Guiderail Operations in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Motorists will encounter lane restrictions in both directions on Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, on Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, July 8, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for guiderail operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

The care and feeding of your houseguests at the beach

When I first moved here, a longtime resident warned me that I’d suddenly hear from all sorts of “friends” now that I had a home at the beach. She was right. But given what I do around here, I admit I do like to show off our Cape Region restaurants. Well, ‘tiz that season, so I’ve come up with a short list of pick hits that do a good job representing our beach towns. Note the words “short list” – I’m only allowed a certain amount of real estate on this page, so not every one of our 400+ eateries can be listed.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to the July Fourth weekend in Delaware

July Fourth – a day filled with BBQs, backyard cornhole, and beach trips – is just around the corner. With travel agencies expecting around 12% of the state’s population to pack up and head out on vacation, here’s what to know about Independence Day in the First State: Travel AAA Mid-Atlantic expects 116,000 Delawareans to travel at least 50 miles ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

A time when mills powered Sussex’s economy

For the better part of two centuries, grist mills were an important part of Sussex County's economy. Every town, village and crossroads had at least one where farmers would bring their corn, wheat and barley to be milled into flour. There were at least 40 mills in the county from the late 1600s into the 20th century.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
delawaretoday.com

Seamen’s Center in Wilmington Provides a Home Away From Home

It’s been a rough few years for sailors, and Seamen’s Center strives to make the Port of Wilmington a comfortable place to stay. It is a warm, bright day as Christine Lassiter climbs the metal stairs that serve as a gangplank to the deck of the Chiquita Dream, a 13-year-old container ship registered in Monrovia. The ship’s task is to carry fruit—mainly bananas—from South America to the Port of Wilmington. Once unloaded, the cargo will be trucked to destinations throughout the Eastern U.S.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Some Change July 4th Weekend Plans Due to Inflation, High Gas Prices

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
GREENSBORO, MD
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

