ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Man charged for fatal hit-and-run involving pregnant woman

By Alisha Dixon
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — After an emotional meeting today with the victim’s family, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren has announced charges relating to the fatal hit-and-run incident on Sunday that killed Tiara Bianka Jones, 27, of Southfield. Her child survived. Davon Nicholas Lovan, 25, of Redford, has...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Man, woman injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A shooting outside a Flint home left two people seriously injured Saturday morning, police said. The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. July 2 outside of a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street in Flint, according to the Flint Police Department. At the scene,...
FLINT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man shot, killed at Corktown apartment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say, a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit. According to police, on Saturday night a man in his 20's was fatally shot at an apartment near Bagley and Rosa Parks. The investigation is remains ongoing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver who hit pregnant woman in Southfield was threatened by her boyfriend, police say

A driver accused of striking a pregnant woman last weekend who later died was trying to flee her boyfriend after he had threatened him, Southfield police said Thursday. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Davon Lovan with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and felonious assault, said Southfield police Chief Elvin Barren.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, MI
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Man shot, killed at Cadillac Square in Detroit

Detroit police say, a man was shot and killed in Cadillac Square in Detroit. No further information is known at this time. The investigation is remains ongoing. DPD asks that anyone who may have any information about the shooting to contact the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man charged after attempting to shoot father carrying 1-year-old son, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to shoot a man carrying his sleeping toddler at a gas station over the weekend, police announced. Euric Butler, 51, of Detroit, is charged with felonious assault, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm related to the incident that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at the Valero gas station at the corner of Hubbell and Tireman avenues in Detroit, authorities said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Former Officer Whose Vehicle, Weapons Were Used In Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for former officer Stefon Hodo after investigators recovered his vehicle and weapons that were reportedly stolen and used by a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting. Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed Hodo and the suspect are neighbors. Stefon Hodo (credit: Detroit Police Department) “The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said in a press release. Police say the shooting happened Thursday in the 15300 block of Ferguson Street. The suspect was at...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Felonious Assault#Murder#Detroit Police#Oak#Violent Crime#Southfield Police
Detroit News

Man arrested after gunfight on Detroit's west side wounds man in finger

Detroit — A man has been arrested after another man was shot in the finger during a gunfight Thursday on the city's west side, police said. The suspect is also accused of stealing a former Detroit Police officer's vehicle and weapon, then using both in the incident, investigators announced Friday. Police said in a press release they need tips to find the former officer and said they are concerned about his well-being.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Westland charged

A man has been charged in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend before he held the police at bay early Wednesday morning in Westland has been charged. Cary Anthony Taylor, 41, was arraigned Thursday in the 18th District Court in Westland on a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of using a firearm during a felony, officials said.
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle carjacked while 3 young children wait for mother outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who is missing and may be in danger. The family of Bruce Gant has reported him as missing and police believe he may be in danger due to mental health issues. Gant was last seen in person on June 8, near the 4000 block of Gilford Circle in Lansing.
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Outside Big B Liquor In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

2 men critical after overnight double shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a double shooting in Flint overnight. Michigan State Police say men ages 34 and 31 were shot near a residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Street just after midnight on Thursday. Both victims then ran into the 3900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare. The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd. No one was injured, but the fire...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy