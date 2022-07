Lauren Ray has been an incredible ambassador for Arkansas over the past six years. She has brought her wonderful talents to bear on the Buffalo National River. She will be missed as she heads off on new adventures with the National Park Service. It is our hope that she, one day, finds her way back to Arkansas. I think you will agree, she will always have a home here. Thanks, Lauren, see you soon.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO