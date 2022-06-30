ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Entertainment/Walt Disney TV Promotes Ashley Kline-Shapiro to VP, Unscripted and Slate Publicity

By Michael Schneider
 3 days ago
Ashley Kline-Shapiro has been upped to VP of unscripted and slate publicity for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative. As part of the announcement, ABC revealed that it had launched a new slate publicity and special projects division, overseen by Kline-Shapiro, “responsible for identifying collaborative opportunities across the ABC and General Entertainment programming slate, streamlining the approach to publicity events, festivals and junkets.”

Kline-Shapiro, who has oversee unscripted publicity for ABC Entertainment, will add “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and the new slate publicity and special projects team to her oversight. She also handles executive media relations for Disney TV alternative boss Rob Mills’ portfolio, including working with the corporate communications team and others across Disney Television Studios and Hulu Originals.

Kline-Shapiro reports to to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive VP, publicity and Events for ABC and Disney General Entertainment. (Bulochnikov-Paul reports to Shannon Ryan, the president of content marketing, Hulu & General Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.)

“Ashley is a gifted publicist whose bold campaigns have distinguished ABC Entertainment unscripted content as best in class,” said Bulochnikov-Paul. “Her expertise, understanding of Rob’s business, and irreplaceable hands-on experience have been key drivers for the success of our campaigns; and, most importantly, she has fostered an environment for her talented teams to feel empowered to do their best work.”

As part of the announcement, Kline-Shapiro’s direct reports have also been promoted: Chelsie Tanamachi, who was elevated to director of publicity, unscripted and alternative programming for ABC Entertainment; and Nicole Balgemino-Kim, now director of slate publicity and special projects.

“I am so appreciative of Naomi, Shannon and Rob’s continued leadership and support,” said Kline-Shapiro. “They are the most creative and strategic leaders, and I feel so lucky to work with them and their incredible teams as we promote ABC Entertainment and WDT Alternative’s unparalleled unscripted programming and content.”

Kline-Shapiro was most recently executive director, communications, handling unscripted programming across ABC, including specials, award shows and late-night. Her other credits include Disney Channels Worldwide and Bravo.

