Carrollton, GA

UWG unveils permanent home for art collection inspired by Carrollton GreenBelt

By Colton Campbell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Carrollton GreenBelt in view, the University of West Georgia recently unveiled the permanent home for an art collection that celebrates the beauty of the GreenBelt and the opportunity for community-building it represents. UWG’s Ingram Library is now home to “More than a Trail: Exploring the GreenBelt,” a...

