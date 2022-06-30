Civil War reenactors return to Free Soil for July 3 service

MANISTEE COUNTY — Voters in Manistee County will be asked to decide on three countywide ballot initiatives that, if approved, could continue funding things like conservation work and central dispatch. The following ballot initiatives will appear on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot:. Manistee Conservation District. Manistee County voters...
MANISTEE — It worked out perfectly that 11-year-old Charly Herbert loves ice cream. Charly especially enjoys Hershey’s ice cream, which is what was being served up at the first annual Downtown Delights ice cream eating contest in Manistee on Sunday where she won first place. Charly and at...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The committee to elect Nate Bailey hosted a campaign kickoff event at the Blue Cow in Big Rapids this week. Bailey is a candidate for state representative for the newly drawn 100th District, which...
MANISTEE — Every spring, a batch of graduates leave their respective schools and head out into the world. Eventually, staff members move on, too. Manistee Area Public Schools honored retiring staff members Tuesday by presenting them with Golden Apple Awards during a school board meeting at Manistee Middle High School.
MARTINY TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident near Rodney sent three individuals to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, at 3:34 p.m. Thursday, June 30, deputies responded to a personal injury accident on 120th Avenue (M-20) near 13 Mile Road, south of Rodney, in Martiny Township.
