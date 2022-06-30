ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah COVID-19 cases, deaths surge over past week

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
The Utah Department of Health reported 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week, along with 7,338 cases.

Utah's one-week death toll is one of the largest counts of the year as a COVID surge continues in the state.

More troubling is that 82.4% of the state's wastewater monitoring sites showed elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels during the previous seven days.

Health officials said 267 people were hospitalized during the week, with 216 patients currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 28 are in an ICU.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 1,058 a day, with a 32.8% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.

