Montgomery Town Police: 2-year-old goes missing for 90s minutes, found safe 1/2-mile away

Montgomery Town Police say a 2-year-old boy went missing for about 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon before being found safe and unharmed.

Police say it was just before 5 p.m. when they got a report of the child missing from a residence on Powers Lane.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search.

Just before 6:30 p.m. the child was found a half-mile away in a heavily wooded area after being tracked down by police and a K-9.

The child sustained minor scratches.

He was taken to Garnett Health Medical Center for further evaluation.