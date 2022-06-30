ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Survey shows support for proposed Menasha school referendum

 3 days ago

The Menasha Joint School District releases the results from its community survey on the next phase of its facilities...

spectrumnews1.com

New food truck opened by Oshkosh special education department

OSHKOSH, Wis. — After an official ribbon cutting, the first customers of the Brewing Futures Mobile Cafe placed their orders on Tuesday. The mobile cafe a new food truck run by the special education department with the Oshkosh Area School District. Natalie Lelinski is one of the students working...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

UW Oshkosh student retention falls to lowest level in four decades

The retention rate for first-year students dropped to a 40-year low at UW Oshkosh last fall as the pandemic, changes in campus routines and online learning took their toll on students, especially students of color. Oshkosh was not alone among UW System campuses in feeling these effects and actually fared...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Controversy over Green Bay City Hall Pride Flag

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall. Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County secures funding for morgue

Police found gel guns designed or repainted to resemble real firearms, and in some situations an officer may not be able to tell the difference. Health officials say anyone can get monkeypox but right now men having sex with men are most at-risk. Fireworks safety demonstration. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas leak in Neenah removes residents from their homes early Friday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in the City of Neenah evacuated around 24 individuals from a neighborhood on Friday morning. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was sent to the 1300 Block of Breezewood Lane for a report of a gas leak.
NEENAH, WI
wordpress.com

Hoarding Cleanup in Rosholt, WI

We provide hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI. For full-service hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI, Call NorthStar Restoration Services at ((715) 301-0197.
ROSHOLT, WI
whby.com

Portion of former Country USA site up for sale

OSHKOSH, Wis–A portion of the grounds that used to host Country and Rock U-S-A in Oshkosh is up for sale. The 66-acre property along South Washburn Street that contains the main entrance road to what had been Ford Park Live and some of the camping area is listed for eight-million dollars.
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Local fastpitch legend honored in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local fastpitch softball legend threw out the first pitch on Friday at Haney Park in the City of Kewaunee to commemorate his legacy. Reiny Hlinak grew up playing fastpitch softball in the sixties when the league began in Kewaunee, he was unofficially the man in charge of taking care of […]
KEWAUNEE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, June 27-28

Rollover: Deputies were called to Hwy. 10 at mile marker 213 in Stevens Point at 5:39 a.m. when a caller reported a rollover crash. There was a single occupant, a 44-year-old man, who was uninjured. Bike thief: Police were called to the 200 block of Wilshire Blvd. North at 8:26...
AMHERST, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Worth the Drive: Suamico

Located just ten miles north of Green Bay and about 40 miles from the Fox Cities, the Village of Suamico is a surprise gem that shines in its own right, packing a punch in the variety of ways it’s “worth the drive” for visitors. Its unique geographical...
SUAMICO, WI

