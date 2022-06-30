ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Portion of former Country USA site up for sale

whby.com
 3 days ago

OSHKOSH, Wis–A portion of the grounds that used to host Country and Rock U-S-A in Oshkosh is up for sale. The 66-acre property along South...

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Select boat launch in Green Lake to close for July 4 celebrations

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – With July Fourth celebrations right around Green Lake Police Department is reminding residents of an upcoming closure. According to the department, the Park Drive boat launch will be closed from 6 am. until midnight on July 4. Officials say the closure is to allow...
GREEN LAKE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Oshkosh, WI
Business
City
Oshkosh, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Sheboygan County Farms Receive $10,000 International Market Access Grants

Two farms in Sheboygan County are among a group of eleven farms across the state to receive $10,000 in the latest round of International Market Access Grants. The DATCP and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation distributes these grants to help support export development and deployment strategies for farms and other agriculture-focused businesses.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Happy 105th birthday, Harold!

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - “I was born in 1917.”. Harold Eichstadt turned 105 years old on Thursday, June 30. “The horse and buggy days were still going and good, and today I had a flight in the airplane going a hundred miles an hour, so there’s quite a change.”
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: What if Wisconsin were part of Canada?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin-born and raised author made Green Bay the location for his first novel. But it’s not the place we all know. Or the time. Steve Rhinelander has written a detective mystery called Poutine and Gin, which takes place on the eve of World War II.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Owner#Concerts#Acre#Frontage Road#Country Usa#Ford Park Live
wearegreenbay.com

Gas leak in Neenah removes residents from their homes early Friday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak in the City of Neenah evacuated around 24 individuals from a neighborhood on Friday morning. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m., the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue was sent to the 1300 Block of Breezewood Lane for a report of a gas leak.
NEENAH, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Worth the Drive: Suamico

Located just ten miles north of Green Bay and about 40 miles from the Fox Cities, the Village of Suamico is a surprise gem that shines in its own right, packing a punch in the variety of ways it’s “worth the drive” for visitors. Its unique geographical...
SUAMICO, WI
wordpress.com

Hoarding Cleanup in Rosholt, WI

We provide hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI. For full-service hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI, Call NorthStar Restoration Services at ((715) 301-0197.
ROSHOLT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. wholesaler loses license over odometer tampering

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbia Co. automotive wholesaler lost its license after allegedly rolling back the odometers on vehicles it purchased, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Friday. The Arlington-based company, Motorworks LLC, had its license revoked on May 11, the WisDOT explained; however, the agency waited until the...
ARLINGTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: William Lee, 73, from Fond du Lac

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Persons Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Fond du Lac man. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on Saturday morning, at around 6 a.m., William Lee wandered away on foot from a home located in the City of Berlin.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy