The Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to focus on a possible move for Nets point guard Kyrie Irving this summer until Brooklyn moves Kevin Durant. "Checking in with Lakers sources, they believe that the domino that needs to fall first in Brooklyn is finding a trade partner for Kevin Durant. Until that occurs, the Kyrie Irving conversations will kind of be put on the back burner," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on the network's free agency special.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO