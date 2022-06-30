ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

East End Connector opens

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0MiH_0gRBFijm00
The East End Connector opened on June 30.

DURHAM — The N.C. Department of Transportation opened the Durham East End Connector today following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local and state officials this morning.
The project has a long history. First discussed in the 1950s as part of Durham’s Thoroughfare Plan, the project was planned in the 1980s in conjunction with the Durham Freeway, which opened in 1990s, but the connector was not funded and built at that time.
The project was studied again in the 2000s and following rounds of public input, preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition, a contract was awarded and the project began in 2015.
Following seven years of construction, the $160-million project to link Durham Freeway (N.C. 147) and U.S. 70 and provide a stoplight-free drive between Interstates 85 and 40 is complete.
This complex project contains almost every aspect of major heavy civil highway construction. It includes both concrete and asphalt paving; 16 bridges, including flyover structures, railroad bridges, a scissor bridge and four rehabbed bridges; four different types of walls; and four culverts.
Completion of the connector is expected to alleviate congestion on the Durham Freeway and U.S. 15-501 through Durham, and divert traffic from local roads, such as Duke, Gregson, Mangum and Roxboro streets.
The East End Connector has regional importance as well. Its opening is expected to promote economic development in areas along the I-85 corridor toward Virginia by improving access for travel and the transportation of goods between the counties north of Durham and major employment and retail centers, including RTP, RDU Airport and locations in Wake County.
The opening coincides with a new interstate designation: I-885, which now runs concurrent with U.S. 70 south from I-85 to the connector and then south on former N.C. 147 to I-40. N.C. 147 no longer begins at I-40; it now runs between the connector and I-85 in northwest Durham.
Signage denoting the new I-885 designation was installed over the past couple months. Some exit numbers on U.S. 70 and N.C. 147 have changed. Former Toll N.C. 147, which goes from I-40 south to Toll N.C. 540, has also changed to Toll N.C. 885.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
State
Virginia State
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Traffic
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End#Signage#Urban Construction#Duke#The East End Connector
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
1K+
Followers
331
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy