Visit Pensacola awards $172,500 to Pensacola area events for fiscal year 2023

 3 days ago

Visit Pensacola recently announced its event grant recipients for the 2023 fiscal year, taking place Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.

Annually, Visit Pensacola allocates funds from its budget to a marketing grant program for groups and organizations coordinating events. The Visit Pensacola event grant program's primary purpose is to enhance marketing efforts to attract visitors overnight while engaging the local community with more experiences. Developed in 2015, the program has awarded over $1.6 million to numerous events and organizations' marketing efforts within Escambia County.

This year's grant recipients include:

  • Pensacon HalloweenFest: Oct. 1-2
  • Gulf Coast Blues Festival: Nov. 25-27
  • ITEN Wired Summit: Oct. 5-7
  • Battle of the Bands: Dec. 2-3
  • Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival: Oct. 5-9
  • Gulf Coast Empowerment: Jan. 6-8
  • Reboot Retreat: Oct. 6-9
  • Pensacola Mardi Gras: January & February
  • Pensacola Interstate Fair: Oct. 20-30
  • Rosie O'Grady's Airshow & Hot Air Balloon Glow: March 17-19
  • Pensacola Beach Wellness Festival: Oct. 28-30
  • Pensacola VegFest: March 20 & 25
  • UWF Pensacola Maker Fair: Nov. 11-12
  • Pensacola Habitat Food Truck Festival: March 24-26
  • EntreCon 2022: Nov. 16-17, 2022

For anyone seeking funds less than $4,999.99, mini-grants are available year-round. Additionally, Visit Pensacola provides free marketing support through the calendar of events on its website.

Visit visitpensacola.org or email nstacey@visitpensacola.com for details.

Leadership Pensacola class seeking project proposals

The Leadership Pensacola Class of 2023 is looking for worthy proposals for its 2023 class project.

LeaP, a premier program of the Greater Pensacola Chamber Foundation, aims to develop community-minded leaders during its 10-month-long program. LeaP is designed to help participants acquire an understanding of the issues facing the Pensacola area and to gain the leadership skills necessary to effectively address them. Class members come from a cross-section of the community and include men and women from different political, career, educational, social and cultural backgrounds.

More: Young Navarre girl had a very, very bad 2020. Now she's making 2022 better for others

More: Kugelman Family Foundation donates $250,000 to Baptist Health Care Foundation

The community give-back project is a key part of the LeaP curriculum. In order to maximize the program’s impact on the community and offer the best possible contribution, the class will evaluate the ideas and areas of need from local organizations. Participation could afford organizations the opportunity to tap into and harness the expertise of the LeaP class members and heighten awareness of the important needs in the community.

To view or download the RFP and application form, visit pensacolachamber.com/community-give-back-projects/ .

Proposals are due in PDF format via email by 5 p.m. Thursday to Jessica Simpson at leap@pensacolachamber.com.

Grant recipients announced for Foo Foo Festival

The Pensacola Foo Foo Festival Committee recently announced the public grant scoring for the eighth annual Foo Foo Festival, naming 12 grant recipients and allocating more than $400,000 in grant funding for this November’s events.

Following a large number of submissions, this year’s grant winners include Pensacola Little Theatre, Stamped LGBTQ, Pensacola Museum of Art, Legal Services of North Florida, Friends of Downtown, Choral Society of Pensacola, Jazz Pensacola, The University of West Florida and The Frank Brown International Foundation of Music, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Pensacola Opera, Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Pensacola State College.

The 2022 grant recipients will produce a series of events from the categories of live theater, music, film, art, comedy and more at this year’s cultural celebration. Those nonprofit organizations that were not selected and for-profit partners who are interested in participating are encouraged to do so as “Friends of Foo,” receiving local, regional and national visibility during the 12-day event via the festival’s regional marketing campaign.

The festival will take place Nov. 3 through 14.

To apply as a Friend of Foo, visit FooFooFest.com.

ECAT offering free Pensacola Beach trolley rides

The Santa Rosa Island Authority recently launched its free, open-air trolley service along Pensacola Beach.

More: Panda Express gift of $1.25M paves way for Panda Cares Center of Hope at Sacred Heart

More: Veteran grows equine therapy farm in Milton for those with PTSD, trauma

The 2022 Pensacola Beach Island Trolley, operated by Escambia County Area Transit, will run daily from 4 p.m. to midnight through Labor Day on Sept. 5. The trolleys help alleviate traffic congestion by allowing visitors to park anywhere and have a convenient way to tour the whole island.

Three trolleys will operate concurrently, running three routes. The eastern route runs from Casino Beach to Portofino, the western route runs from Casino Beach to Park West near the entrance gate to Gulf Islands National Seashore, and the commercial core route runs from Casino Beach to Grand Marlin with stops occurring along the new access road and at Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

The energy-efficient, open-air trolleys run on clean diesel fuel and are outfitted with a GPS device that electronically tracks its location, updating its position every 30 seconds.

To see a map of all trolley stop locations, or for more information, visit visitpensacolabeach.com/trolley-information/.

Take part : To make a Causes submission, email giving@pnj.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

