GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The tropical wave will weaken and move past the area Saturday. There will be a 40 percent chance you find a shower or thunderstorm overhead at some point Saturday. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy much like Friday. A front moves in from the northwest Sunday which has a better chance to create showers and storms. If the front moves quick enough, it may not provide rain to northern areas, but southern areas will have a higher chance.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO