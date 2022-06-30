ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Risk Management Agency announces greater flexibility in crop insurance reporting

By Alex Gray
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Specialty crop producers now have greater flexibility to use their own records to meet crop insurance reporting requirements. The USDA is also announcing revisions to make it easier for producers and others selling through direct marketing channels to obtain insurance, report their annual production, and file a claim. ​​“Farming...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans decline despite bullish USDA planting data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and a broader retreat in the grain markets, even as traders shrugged off a USDA report showing soybean plantings were much below expectations. Corn and wheat prices continued their slide from the previous session...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn rises after recent USDA report-led tumble

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices rose on Friday, after tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) report that U.S. plantings and quarterly grain stocks were above consensus estimates. Soybeans and wheat also climbed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil's June fertilizer imports grow to 4.15 mln tonnes - government data

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data on Friday. The figure indicates that Brazil, a net fertilizer importer, should have enough supplies to start planting summer...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which will support shipments in the new July-June marketing season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 15,000 roubles ($283.68...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles after the government switched the formula for the tax calculation from U.S. dollars to the local currency, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,600.0 3,307.0 2,168.8 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU sees smaller wheat crop, record exports in 2022/23

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the bloc in 2022/23 to well below last season's level, but maintained its outlook for record exports. In supply and demand data, the European Commission pegged usable production of common wheat,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export tax to fall sharply on July 6-12

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry said on Friday that the state export tax on the Russian wheat had been set at 4,600 roubles ($85.8 at current rate) per tonne for July 6-12. The tax is at $146.1 per tonne for June 29-July 5. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 2-12 cents, Wheat up 7-8 cents, soy down 1-18 cents

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - up 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Nearby wheat fell overnight, while the most-active contract firmed after selling off nearly 5% on Thursday. * The European Union lowered its forecast for 2022/23 soft wheat production to 125.0 million tonnes, down from 130.4 million projected a month ago and 130.1 million in 2021/22. * Farmers in southern and eastern Ukraine have started the 2022 harvest, threshing 293,800 tonnes of grain from around 1% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said. Farmers have reduced the sowing area by around 25% due to Russia's invasion of the country. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/2 cents at $8.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 4-1/4 cents to $9.56 a bushel, while MGEX September spring wheat firmed 4-3/4 cents to $9.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures strengthened overnight after selling off 5.2% Thursday on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report of larger-than-expected corn plantings this spring. * CBOT's most-active December corn contract found technical resistance at its 200-day moving average. * The USDA reported that farmers planted corn on 89.921 million acres, above analyst estimates of 89.861 million acres and up from 89.490 million estimated in March * CBOT July corn ended overnight up 12-3/4 cents at $7.56-1/2 a bushel, while the most-active new-crop December corn contract inched up 2-1/4 cents to $6.22 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased overnight for a second session, pressured by larger-than-expected U.S. supplies and slowing demand, despite the USDA's reports of fewer-than-anticipated acres planted this spring. * The USDA notched U.S. soybean plantings at 88.325 million acres, down from 90.955 million in its March report and much lower than analyst expectations of 90.446 million acres * CBOT July soybeans were last down 1-1/2 cents at $16.73-1/2 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract lost 18-1/4 cents to $14.39-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL

