State Continues Paying Out Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applications to Renters & Landlords across Oregon
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is processing applications for payment submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) portal which stopped accepting applications on March 21, 2022. As of today, the agency has paid out $386.66 million in emergency rental assistance to 60,166 households. The funding successfully helped more...cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 2