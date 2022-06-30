State Continues Paying Out Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applications to Renters & Landlords across Oregon

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO