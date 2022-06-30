ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz Engaged: ’Halloweentown’ Stars To Wed 21 Years After Movie

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: RINGO CHIU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Marnie and Kal ended up together after all! Kimberly J. Brown announced that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend and former Halloweentown co-star Daniel Kountz in an adorable post on her Instagram on Thursday, June 30. Kimberly, 37, revealed that Daniel, 43, had popped the question in sweet photo of her cuddling up to him and showing off the engagement ring.

The pair were absolutely glowing, as they smiled in the selfie, both wearing white tops outside of a venue. “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? she wrote, along with smiling, ring and heart emojis, plus the hashtag “I said yes.” Daniel also shared a montage of their relationship with a caption celebrating that she said yes. “Gunna love you forever,” he wrote.

All grown up, Kimberly and Daniel make for a perfect pair, but they’ve been in each other’s lives long before they were even dating. The couple first met when they were young, working on the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, which premiered in October 2001. Kimberly played the protagonist Marnie, who was trying to rescue both Halloweentown and the mortal world from Kal (played by Daniel).

While they’ve known each other for years, they didn’t have an on-set romance, nor did they even keep in touch after the movie finished. Kimberly opened up about how the two got together in a TikTok video. “In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at ll while we were working together, and then didn’t see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so, then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love,” she said. The pair shared that they were together in a cute photo in July 2018.

The pair celebrated their engagement with a quick timeline of their relationship on TikTok, noting of course, that they met while filming Halloweentown, became a couple in 2016, and then got engaged in 2022. Fans of the original movies are surely excited to see the couple end up together.

