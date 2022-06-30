ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon, IA

6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa

By Kelly Maricle
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hO1la_0gRBBaoo00

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. That’s southeast of Leon. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon, was using a front-end loader to retrieve a round bale of hay that had fallen off his trailer and into the east ditch.

Last Freedom Rock being painted in Altoona

The report says after retrieving the hay bale, Miller turned into a private drive and that’s where the loader struck the child. The child died from their injuries on the scene. Their name has not been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
tncontentexchange.com

Local woman opens RV Park near Mozingo Lake

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A local woman celebrated the opening of her new business, an RV park near Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Tina Coffelt, with the support of her parents Jerry and Esther Coffelt, opened the Back Nine RV Park, located at 24506 Liberty Road just east of Maryville, and on Friday, June 24, cheered its opening with a confetti cannon alongside the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and plenty of family and friends.
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy