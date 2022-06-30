ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego paying out more than $300K to settle two pothole injury lawsuits

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego City Hall. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego is paying out more than $300,000 to settle to two pothole injury lawsuits resulting from separate incidents that took place downtown in 2019.

The city is paying Judith Pfohl $175,000 for injuries she suffered when she fell headfirst out of her wheelchair after the chair’s front wheel got stuck in a pothole near the corner of Imperial Avenue and 14 th Street. The incident took place July 30, 2019.

Pfohl was being pushed in the wheelchair by her adult son when she fell and suffered a cervical fracture and a nasal fracture severe enough to require hospitalization.

Superior Court Judge Carolyn Caietti had scheduled an Aug. 5 trial in the case, but the settlement eliminated the need for a trial.

The city is paying Beatriz Zarza $135,000 for injuries she suffered when she exited her car and stepped onto the edge of a large pothole at 13th Street and E Street, which caused her to lose her balance and fall. The incident took place about 5 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

Stepping into the pothole caused Zarza to twist in a way that ruptured her tendon, which required surgery to repair.

Zarza'a lawsuit claims the injuries cost her wages and reduced her earning capacity into the future. The suit also claims the city should have been aware of the dangerous pothole and taken steps to fix it.

Superior Court Judge James Mangione had scheduled a July 29 trial in the case, but the settlement eliminated the need for a trial.

The City Council unanimously approved both settlements Tuesday in open session. Each agreement was previously approved by the council in closed session May 17.

The settlements come in the wake of a 2020 city audit that found San Diego could significantly reduce the nearly $25 million a year it spends on lawsuit payouts if it invests in better employee training and deeper analyses of risks.

The audit found that San Diego spent $220 million total over nine fiscal years, from 2010 to 2018, handling about 20,000 claims and lawsuits filed during that time.

Auditors also recommended proactive measures like fixing damaged sidewalks and concrete in key areas and revamping dangerous intersections.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

