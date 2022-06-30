Where to Celebrate the Fourth of July
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – Many people may be considering where to see fireworks light up the night sky as the Fourth of July approaches. Luckily, there are numerous scheduled fireworks displays for you and your family to all enjoy.
When: Monday, July 4 th after the Grand Junction Rockies game
Location: Suplizio Field
FRUITA :
When: Sunday, July 3 rd at dusk
Location: Snooks Bottom Open Space
When: Monday, July 4 th
Location: Confluence Park
MONTROSE :
When : Monday, July 4 th
Location : Sunset Mesa
RIFLE :
When: Sunday, July 3 rd at dusk
Location: Metro and Centennial Park
When: Monday, July 4 th
When: Monday, July 4 th

Location: Two River Park

