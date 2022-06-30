Where to Celebrate the Fourth of July

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – Many people may be considering where to see fireworks light up the night sky as the Fourth of July approaches. Luckily, there are numerous scheduled fireworks displays for you and your family to all enjoy.

GRAND JUNCTION :

When: Monday, July 4 th after the Grand Junction Rockies game

Location: Suplizio Field

FRUITA :

When: Sunday, July 3 rd at dusk

Location: Snooks Bottom Open Space

DELTA :

When: Monday, July 4 th

Location: Confluence Park

MONTROSE :

When : Monday, July 4 th

Location : Sunset Mesa

RIFLE :

When: Sunday, July 3 rd at dusk

Location: Metro and Centennial Park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS :

When: Monday, July 4 th

Location: Two River Park

