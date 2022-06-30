ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State UDA soccer set to host Round of 32 playoff match

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES - The University Degrees Abroad men's soccer team at New Mexico State has reached the Round of 32 of the United Premier Soccer League playoffs.

The team will play the South Texas Surf at the UDA Field on the NMSU campus at 10 a.m.

The UDA team finished first in the league standings for the second consecutive season after going 6-2-2. They defeated Southwest FC from El Paso, 1-0, in the first round of the league playoffs.

The winner of Saturday's match will play either FC Fort Worth or the River Valley Bullys in the Round of 16 next weekend.

