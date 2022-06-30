ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

1 hospitalized in crash that sent Mountain Dew all over I-79 median

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-79 northbound, flipping on its side and sending Mountain Dew all over the median.

It happened at mile marker 108 near Lost Creek, Harrison County just after 1 p.m. First responders did not share what condition the injured person was in.

A husband and wife as well as a dog were inside the trailer when it crashed, according to the West Virginia State Police. Troopers say there have been at least 10 recent crashes in the same area of I-79.

WATCH: Car catches fire on 1-79 while on its way to dealership
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4JfO_0gRBBGMO00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oupnM_0gRBBGMO00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zddvn_0gRBBGMO00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIitE_0gRBBGMO00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.

A law enforcement officer on scene told 12 News’s reporter on the scene “we have a sticky situation.”

The scene backed up traffic on I-79 northbound to about Jane Lew. I-79 North was down to one lane near mile marker 108 as of 4:30 p.m.

The 911 center said the West Virginia State Police and Division of Highways, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Administration and Office of Emergency Management, as well as the Anmoore, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Stonewood and West Milford Fire Departments are responding.

12 News is working to get more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

