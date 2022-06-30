Greene County General Hospital opens new facilities

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021.

The addition includes a new MRI suite, a new Ultrasound suite, and updated and expanded parking. According to officials, the MRI suite features state-of-the-art MRI technology designed to both give doctors good imaging, while also making the experience comfortable for patients.









The parking area is still under construction, but nearing completion.

