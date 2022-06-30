ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IN

Greene County General Hospital opens new facilities

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021.

The addition includes a new MRI suite, a new Ultrasound suite, and updated and expanded parking. According to officials, the MRI suite features state-of-the-art MRI technology designed to both give doctors good imaging, while also making the experience comfortable for patients.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lGDs_0gRBBCpU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYWSf_0gRBBCpU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFPh8_0gRBBCpU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D15Wo_0gRBBCpU00

The parking area is still under construction, but nearing completion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Annual July 4th fundraiser making its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club is hosting “The Mile” run at 8 a.m. on July 4. The event starts one mile north of Memorial Stadium, on Brown Avenue, before ending at the stadium. Matt Sebastian, the race director for “The Mile,” said it’s become an integral part of his holiday […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local veterans honored at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The gazebo decked out in red, white and blue located at the Hospice of the Wabash Valley Memorial Garden in Deming Park doesn’t just fit perfectly with the Fourth of July theme. It also raises money for a good cause. For the fourth year, the Hospice of Wabash Valley is running […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Sullivan Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 58 near Carlisle. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 5th, SR 58 will close for bridge repairs. This closure will take place between US 41 and County Road 100 West. During the closure crews will be applying...
CARLISLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Greene County, IN
Health
Greene County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Sports
Greene County, IN
Sports
wamwamfm.com

Horse Progress Days Bringing Big Crowd to Daviess Co.

It will be a busy weekend in Daviess County with the annual 4th of July Celebration at Eastside Park and the 50th Anniversary Celebration at West Boggs Park. On top of those events, the Horse Progress Days event is happening at Dinky’s today and tomorrow. The event is expected...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How close is Terre Haute to getting a water park?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fireworks show happening at Patoka Lake

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WEHT) – It may sound like a storm but fireworks will be going off over Patoka Lake on July 2. The 16th annual Thunder over Patoka fireworks display at Patoka Lake Beach will happen at 10 p.m. The fireworks show can be viewed from the section C viewing area in the 300-loop of […]
BIRDSEYE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ultrasound#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTHI

MAKE MY MOVE COMES TO TERRE HAUTE

"We think it's going to be a great place for people to live." Terre Haute partnering with company to bring remote workers to the area. The amount of remote workers is growing across the country, and one company wants employees and cities to benefit.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is moving

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A program designed to help individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by their mental illness is expanding. At Thursday’s Good Samaritan Board of Governors meeting, the board approved a plan to move their Samaritan Center Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse to a larger location. The move comes after the current facility […]
wibqam.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Things Only People From Princeton, Indiana Will Understand

I grew up in Princeton, Indiana, or P'ton, as the locals call it. Princeton has changed a lot over the past few years, with Toyota, the Free Parking lot across from the movie theatre is mostly a park now, and there's an Applebee's and a Showplace Cinema. But, if you grew up there as I did, you know that there are a ton of things that only we would know about.
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Dozens protest outside of the Vigo Co. Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe V. Wade decision last week, protests have taken place across the country and in Vigo County. On Saturday, dozens gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse to make their voices heard. Ana Smith said she was distraught when she heard the verdict. She […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley. This list will be updated as more event details come in. Indiana Brazil Monday, July 4at Forest ParkFireworks to begin at 10 p.m. Clinton Sunday, July […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy